Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Stamford
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Stamford Sunday.
Police say the incident happened at a playground at the Boys and Girls Club on Stillwater Avenue.
A woman was driving through a parking lot near the playground and she pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, police said.
“After that she went through a fence and into a swing set where there was a young child in a swing,” said Sergeant Booth with Stamford police.
The child has taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was also transported for minor injuries.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
