Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Stamford

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Stamford Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at a playground at the Boys and Girls Club on Stillwater Avenue.

A woman was driving through a parking lot near the playground and she pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, police said.

“After that she went through a fence and into a swing set where there was a young child in a swing,” said Sergeant Booth with Stamford police.

The child has taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also transported for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

