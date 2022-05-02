Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Stamford

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Stamford Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at a playground at the Boys and Girls Club on Stillwater Avenue.

A woman was driving through a parking lot near the playground and she pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, police said.

“After that she went through a fence and into a swing set where there was a young child in a swing,” said Sergeant Booth with Stamford police.

The child has taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also transported for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.