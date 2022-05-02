CT receives good news about its consensus revenue forecast, state officials say

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What’s being described by officials as some of the best economic news the state has seen in years was released by on Monday morning.

However, those officials conceded that a lot of uncertainty remained.

The Office of Policy and Management and the Office of Fiscal Analysis released their 2022 Consensus Revenue Forecast, and it included a balance in the budget reserve fund and an chance for the state to pay down some pensions.

“Thanks to [Monday’s] exceptional consensus revenue forecast, Connecticut will make a historic contribution towards paying down our long-term unfunded pension liabilities, helping the state to eliminate reliance on one-time federal dollars to balance the budget, and enable us to provide much-needed tax relief,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “OPM and OFA now anticipate an unprecedented balance in the budget reserve fund at the end of the year, a $1 billion increase over the January consensus revenue forecast, which will allow us to make record additional payments, totaling more than $3.5 billion, to reduce the underfunding in the state’s pension funds. This will provide savings in future years and ensure that we can provide critical services while reducing taxes for residents and businesses. One of the things that has held our state back for decades are these unfunded liabilities, and from day one my administration has made reducing those liabilities a top priority. Today we are delivering on that promise.”

OPM secretary Jeffrey Beckham called the forecast some of the best economic news the state has seen in many years.

“[However,] there remains a great deal of economic uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, inflation, supply chain disruptions, war in Ukraine, and a changing international geopolitical climate,” Beckham said. “As a result, we must remain fiscally cautious and not commit to significant new ongoing spending initiatives.”

The Consensus Revenue Forecast can be viewed here.

