Derby City Hall to be closed Monday due to COVID-19 cases

DERBY, CT (WFSB) – Derby City Hall will be closed Monday, May 2 after city employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Any land records recording may be deposited in the secure drop box to the right of the parking lot entry door. They will be recorded on the day they are received by the close of normal business,” said City Clerk Marc J. Garofalo.

Different city departments can be reached here.

