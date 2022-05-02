Gun fired during possible attempted catalytic converter theft
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A homeowner told police that suspects fired a gun following what was perceived as a theft from a vehicle in Bridgeport.
Police said they received a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. on Monday about the theft, which may have been for a catalytic converter.
“A party from the home followed the responsible parties in another vehicle,” Bridgeport police said in a news release. “The suspects, according to the party following their vehicle, began firing a weapon into the air.”
The suspects’ vehicle was last seen headed on Route 8 northbound from Chopsey Hill Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police.
