Gun fired during possible attempted catalytic converter theft

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A homeowner told police that suspects fired a gun following what was perceived as a theft from a vehicle in Bridgeport.

Police said they received a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. on Monday about the theft, which may have been for a catalytic converter.

“A party from the home followed the responsible parties in another vehicle,” Bridgeport police said in a news release. “The suspects, according to the party following their vehicle, began firing a weapon into the air.”

The suspects’ vehicle was last seen headed on Route 8 northbound from Chopsey Hill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police.

