Hartford police: Man injured in shooting on Mather Street

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was injured in a shooting on Mather Street in Hartford Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 6:47 p.m.

Police say a male victim in his thirties arrived at the hospital while officers were still on scene.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Hartford police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

