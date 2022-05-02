Twenty Towns
Hartford police: Man injured in shooting on Mather Street

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was injured in a shooting on Mather Street in Hartford Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 6:47 p.m.

Police say a male victim in his thirties arrived at the hospital while officers were still on scene.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Hartford police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

