Hartford police: Man injured in shooting on Mather Street
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was injured in a shooting on Mather Street in Hartford Sunday night, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting around 6:47 p.m.
Police say a male victim in his thirties arrived at the hospital while officers were still on scene.
The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
Hartford police continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.