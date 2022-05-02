Lawmakers getting ready to vote on state budget that includes $600 million in tax cuts

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are getting ready to vote on a budget Monday.

It’s being called the largest tax relief in state history.

The budget includes $600 million in tax cuts, on everything from property taxes to your retirement.

The last time Connecticut saw similar tax cuts was in 1995 under Governor John Rowland.

“This is an easy budget to vote for,” said Rep. Matt Ritter (D-House Speaker).

The house speaker expects this year’s budget will get plenty of votes from both parties.

For the first time in a long time Connecticut has money.

“This is not being balanced with federal money, this is being balanced with the fact that our income tax and our sales tax are doing well,” said Gov. New Lamont (D-Connecticut).

$600 million of that money will be used to:

Lower car and property taxes

Extend the suspension of the gas tax until December 1,

Provide tax credits for child care

Tax free 401k and pensions for those earning less than $75,000 a year

“The across-the-board description that is being given of this legislation that’s being passed probably late today or tomorrow is a bright light for this state,” said Jerry Roisman, of West Hartford.

Roisman and other AARP members say this budget will help families, especially those on fixed budgets.

“The tax relief in this budget in particular for lower and middle income retirees will help people stay in Connecticut. It will help people stay in their homes,” said Nora Duncan, AARP State Director.

Republican leaders expect their members to support this budget but given the state’s cash windfall of $1 billion, they feel the cuts fall short.

“This was an opportunity to make systemic change to our tax structure to the state of Connecticut since the income tax was imposed. I would have liked to see that system change we could have reduced income taxes on our residents,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora (R-Minority Leader).

Many of the tax cuts in the budget are short term but property tax credits and car tax cuts are more long-term.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.