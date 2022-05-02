Lawmakers race to pass bills on budget, crime, and environment before session ends this week

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers could finalize a new budget on Monday that will save families major money.

The budget is just one of several bills that legislators are trying to finalize before the session ends on Wednesday.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on it.

Last week, leaders on both sides of the aisle hammered out an agreement that would slash taxes by $500 million. The plan included extending the suspension of the 25 cent a gallon gas tax until Dec. 1, placing a cap on local car taxes, and credits for childcare and property taxes.

A tougher juvenile crime bill has also been getting a lot of attention.

The proposal was passed last week in the state House of Representatives, with a few tweaks. It’s now up for a vote in the state Senate.

The bill would require that young offenders are arraigned within five days after an arrest, allow GPS monitoring devices for repeat offenders and extend the holding time from 6 to 8 hours.

One bill that passed both chambers could help those incarcerated get good-paying in-demand jobs. It was the passion of Uzoma Ocrchingwa, who started a software education company in three states.

“Poverty is a major driver of incarceration and 95 percent of people are going to come back into our society,” Orchingwa of Ameelio Emerge said. “We either want them to be well-functioning citizens or they are going to go back in.”

A rise in catalytic converter thefts has lawmakers voting on a bill to require salvage yards to document what they accept.

Lawmakers have also been pushing to go green.

The Senate passed the Clean Air Act which requires the state fleet of vehicles plus transit and school buses to be electric by 2035. To reduce truck emissions, manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks must have 30 percent of their fleet electric.

However, trucking companies said they’re worried about the added costs.

“We are just terribly concerned about the competitive disadvantage for Connecticut-based businesses because most of the trucks in Connecticut are from out of state and out of state trucks won’t be required to meet this standard,” said Joe Sculley, Motor Transport Association of CT.

