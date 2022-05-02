Man seriously injured in Hartford shooting, police say

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford Sunday night, police said.

Authorities say officers responded to Park Street around 8:03 p.m. for a shooting.

The victim, a male in his thirties, was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

