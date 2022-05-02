Man walking across Danbury street struck, killed, according to police

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 26-year-old man was struck and killed while trying to cross a street in Danbury early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to an address on Lake Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.

They said the pedestrian was struck by the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta, who had been driving eastbound.

“After being struck by the VW Jetta, the pedestrian was vaulted into the westbound lane of traffic, where he was struck by a 2011 Toyota Corolla, which was traveling westbound,” police said.

They said a preliminary investigation indicated that the pedestrian was crossing the street and was in the lane of traffic when he was struck. The pedestrian was transported to the Danbury Hospital, where he died from the injuries he suffered.

The collision remained under investigation by the Danbury Police Department’s Traffic Unit as of Monday morning.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone who has information or who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Sgt. Rory DeRocco or PO Jason Lyder at 203-797-2157.

