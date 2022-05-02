Offensive comments made by teacher to be addressed at board meeting in Suffield

SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A teacher in Suffield is being investigated after what they said in a high school classroom.

Eyewitness News first learned of this incident on April 20.

The superintendent sent a letter to parents about highly offensive racial and gender comments made by a teacher at Suffield High School.

Monday night, some parents are expected to confront the Board of Education about this incident and demand some answers.

The board meeting will be held at the high school.

It is the first one since the incident happened a few weeks ago.

Some parents are expected to show up and the board is aware of it.

Superintendent Timothy Van Tasel says he is aware of the concerns coming from parents and promises they are investigating.

He also confirms the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

Some students reported their teacher after hearing racial and gender stereotypes.

In a statement the superintendent says: “As a district and school, we reject the damaging and inaccurate statements that were made…”

The superintendent later adds: “Although we cannot comment on a pending personnel matter and the investigation, we can assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously and will take all administrative action necessary to ensure it does not happen again.”

After getting notified about this incident, parents want to learn more about what happened.

The superintendent says there is only so much they can say.

The town is being watched by civil rights organizations.

The Greater Hartford NAACP is investigating some recent racial incidents in Suffield.

It is unclear if this teacher incident is one of them.

“The school should be more clear as to why it happened and how it went down. Parents to know that kind of stuff especially if the kids are being impacted by it,” said Connor Margiatto, Class of 2021.

The name of the teacher and what was said is not being released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.