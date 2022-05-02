Twenty Towns
PD: Area reopens in East Haven after bomb threat

File photo of an East Haven police cruiser.
File photo of an East Haven police cruiser.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An area of East Haven is back open Monday afternoon after a bomb threat, police say.

Police say the bomb threat was made in the area of the Wells Fargo Bank at 339 Hemingway Avenue.

East Haven police say no explosives were found and there are no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

