PD: Area reopens in East Haven after bomb threat

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An area of East Haven is back open Monday afternoon after a bomb threat, police say.

Police say the bomb threat was made in the area of the Wells Fargo Bank at 339 Hemingway Avenue.

East Haven police say no explosives were found and there are no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

