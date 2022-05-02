Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Police: 16-year-old charged in Hamden carjacking

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old is facing charges in connection to a violent carjacking in Hamden that left a 74-year-old woman seriously injured.

Police say the carjacking happened at the Hamden Plaza on March 18.

“The victim was placing her purchases into the car, when she was violently thrown to the ground from behind,” Hamden police said.

She was transported to the hospital for a serious hip injury, police said.

Three suspects left the scene in the woman’s vehicle.

“Police in New Haven later recovered the victim’s vehicle,” said Hamden police.

Police say the 16-year-old from New Haven threw the woman to the ground and stole her car.

The teen is charged with robbery first degree and larceny second degree.

He is due in court on May 12.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Hamden police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
tracking rain Monday
Technical Discussion: Cooler and wetter pattern returns to New England
File photo of an East Haven police cruiser.
PD: Area reopens in East Haven after bomb threat
neo-Nazi flyers in West Hartford
West Hartford to announce funding to battle hate crimes after neo-Nazi flyers reported in town