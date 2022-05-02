Police: 16-year-old charged in Hamden carjacking

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old is facing charges in connection to a violent carjacking in Hamden that left a 74-year-old woman seriously injured.

Police say the carjacking happened at the Hamden Plaza on March 18.

“The victim was placing her purchases into the car, when she was violently thrown to the ground from behind,” Hamden police said.

She was transported to the hospital for a serious hip injury, police said.

Three suspects left the scene in the woman’s vehicle.

“Police in New Haven later recovered the victim’s vehicle,” said Hamden police.

Police say the 16-year-old from New Haven threw the woman to the ground and stole her car.

The teen is charged with robbery first degree and larceny second degree.

He is due in court on May 12.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Hamden police.

