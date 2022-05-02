Torrington police arrest man on arson, hate crime charges

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a man on arson and hate crime charges after they said he lit a car on fire.

According to police, at 3:25 a.m. on Monday officers responded to the area of 139 East Pearl St. for a report of a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, officers were informed by a witness that they saw someone who lives at the residence ignite a fire by the vehicle’s fuel tank compartment. Police said the vehicle involved was a 2022 Chevy Equinox and it sustained heavy damage.

While on scene, officers said they discovered that 22-year-old Samuel Vandeusen of 141 East Pearl St. was the person responsible for starting the vehicle fire.

While speaking to Vandeusen, they said he confessed to starting it because he didn’t like or agree with the owner of the vehicle’s ideologies.

Police charged Vandeusen with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree arson and deprivation of rights. Vandeusen was charged with what is considered a hate crime due to his admission that he disliked the Mormon faith.

Vandeusen was held on bond and was scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court May 2.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.