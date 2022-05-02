Police continue to search for person of interest in Chaplin homicide

CHAPLIN, CT (WFSB) - Chaplin is on edge Monday night following a homicide over the weekend.

Police continue to hunt for a person of interest and the truck they were driving.

State police consider the case an isolated incident.

Police were called to a house on miller road just after 6 a.m. Sunday for the report of an assault victim.

When first responders arrived, an unidentified male was found dead inside.

One neighbor says she was woken by police around 9 a.m.

“I really didn’t hear or see anything I was just out here doing yard work and stuff,” Jasmine said.

The Eastern District Major Crime Unit shut down the road for most of Sunday.

They processed the scene, talked to neighbors and looked at surveillance footage captured by businesses on busy nearby Route 6.

State police identified the person of interest as 46-year-old Matthew Candler.

They believe he is driving a light blue colored 1989 Ford F-350 pickup with Minnesota license plates.

“The smallest information, the smallest detail that you may have can be a game changer,” said Juan Roman III, First Selectman.

The victim has not been identified yet.

