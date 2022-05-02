Twenty Towns
West Hartford to announce funding to battle hate crimes after neo-Nazi flyers reported in town

By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Town of West Hartford is looking to send a clear message after a rise in a disturbing type of crime.

Last week, it was discovered that neo-Nazi flyers were distributed around a neighborhood. It prompted a massive response.

Monday, officials said it will be announced that $26 million in federal funding will go toward reporting and responding to hate crimes.

“We’re all in this fight together” was the message that the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, and several other organizations wanted to hit home.

A report from the ADL claimed that anti-Semitic incidents reached an all-time high in the State of Connecticut last year.

To battle the trend, the $26 million in federal funding will go toward combating those types of crimes. An additional sum will also go toward the Department of Justice’s community relations services, which includes resources such as mediation and training to fight discrimination-based conflicts.

“And when you start spouting any kind of Nazi ideas, what you are doing is attacking members of your family generally, and I think you are just heading in the wrong direction,” said Priscilla Cote, a West Hartford, neighbor.

After the anti-Semitic flyers were found in the neighborhood last week, many residents voiced concerns.

