2 dead in Waterbury fire

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were found dead when firefighters responded to a fire in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday on Arch Street.

Deputy Fire Chief John Perugini told Channel 3 that it was inside a three-family house.

The two victims, who were only identified as adults, were found on the second floor.

There’s no word on a cause.

Perugini said the fire was extinguished and there were no road closures for the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.