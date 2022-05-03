2 dead in Waterbury fire
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were found dead when firefighters responded to a fire in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday on Arch Street.
Deputy Fire Chief John Perugini told Channel 3 that it was inside a three-family house.
The two victims, who were only identified as adults, were found on the second floor.
There’s no word on a cause.
Perugini said the fire was extinguished and there were no road closures for the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.