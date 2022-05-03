Twenty Towns
2 dead in Waterbury fire

A fire on Arch Street in Waterbury on May 3 could be seen from Channel 3's iCam.
A fire on Arch Street in Waterbury on May 3 could be seen from Channel 3's iCam.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were found dead when firefighters responded to a fire in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday on Arch Street.

Deputy Fire Chief John Perugini told Channel 3 that it was inside a three-family house.

The two victims, who were only identified as adults, were found on the second floor.

There’s no word on a cause.

Perugini said the fire was extinguished and there were no road closures for the investigation.

