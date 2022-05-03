20 Towns in 20 Days heads to North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Channel 3 stopped by North Haven as a part of our twenty towns in twenty days.

We spoke with some people who grew up in the 90′s for a trip down memory lane.

“We used to be part of the Housatonic League, so we won multiple years in a row for soccer” says Federico Fiondella.

Fiondella has plenty of keepsakes, and memories from his time with the class of ‘92 at North Haven High School.

“I just can’t believe it’s been this long since I graduated. People tell you it flies, but it flies,” says Fiondella.

Fiondella is now a teacher at his alma matter.

“I’m a history guy and have an archeology degree as well, artifacts are important to me,” says Fiondella.

The artifacts he’s hung onto, helps tell a story of the 90′s.

Federico has CDs, letter jackets, and a graduation cap with tassels.

Amanda DeForno, who graduated in 1996, remembers making mixed tapes with her friends.

“I remember listening to Knew Kids on the Block,” says DeForno.

“What we would do is sit by the radio and wait for the song we wanted and hit record after the DJ stopped talking over the song, and record songs off the radio,” says DeForno.

DeForno says she would wear flannel shirts, baggy jeans, and baseball caps. She says her and her friends would even do the “North Haven Roll” to their jeans.

“Roll then flip up once, and flip up twice,” says DeForno.

For homecomings and proms, DeForno says they went to a local gazebo for pictures.

“A lot of sequins, I remember my homecoming dress had big poofy sleeves. I don’t know if it was a 90s thing, or an Amanda thing, but a lot of sequins, a lot of high-neck dresses,” says DeForno.

There were also plenty of days where teens were just teens.

“First of all, we had this incredibly cool room called pumpkin hall, which has a lot of history, ask anyone you speak to, students would gather there on their free time, study halls, I just remember really cool conversation happening between you and your friends in that area,”

DeForno says she can’t believe how much time has passed since that era.

“Having been through the 90s, I can’t believe it’s vintage now,” says DeForno.

