Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in North Branford, police say

Amanda Mark.
Amanda Mark.(North Branford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run in North Branford last October.

The hit-and-run happened on October 16, 2021 on Branford Road, police said.

Authorities say Douglas Clark was killed in the crash.

Amanda Mark, 36, of Killingworth, is charged with evasion of responsibility in operation of a motor vehicle resulting in death.

Mark is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on May 13.

“We want to thank the family and friends of the victim, Douglas Clark, for their patience and confidence in our department during this investigation,” North Branford police said.

