Bright Spot: Madison family brings flowers to seniors

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - A local family in Madison has been sharing the love with senior citizens in town, one bloom at a time.

“It really started about 6 years ago. My mom and dad had to move into an assisted living facility…”

Jen Washburn’s mother was a gardener at heart.

“And what we realized is, as soon as you move into a senior center, you’re kind of cut off from being a gardener and being attached to the seasons.”

So, Jen and her sons started bringing flowers in from their garden to her parents’ new home at The Hearth in Madison.

But these simple arrangements were not just for their folks, but for all the residents.

“We’re putting the flowers is in a space that everyone who comes to eat can see.”

The Washburns started to purchase two plots every year at the local community garden at Bauer Farm.

“…and then we literally grow hundreds of sunflowers in that plot.”

And while their mission may have started with sunflowers, it has since expanded to year-round arrangements.

“We follow the season. It can be hydrangeas, zinnias, amaryllis bulbs. Right now, we’re receiving daffodils.”

They’re also spreading the word to other gardeners who would like to share their crops and help the family reach even more seniors.

“We do the pickup, and we’re going to bring it, and we have an abundance then we’ll share it further than just The Hearth.”

Another part of their initiative eliminates waste.

“What type of waste we’re talking about is when people have events or weddings, and then after the weddings there are flowers that get thrown away.”

Jen and her son, Robbie reach out to local venues, event planners, even brides asking for their arrangements when they’re done with them.

“You know event flowers last 3 to 4 days after an event and they can bring a lot of joy. There has never been a time when we haven’t brought flowers into any senior living facility where you don’t immediately see smiles. People are so thankful.”

And those are the kind of reactions which motivates Jen and her family to keep their good deeds going.

“I’ve learned that when you give, you’re not only giving to them, you’re receiving,” says Rob.

Jen adds “share your love. Repurpose your flowers for local appreciative seniors.”

You can learn more about their mission or how you can help by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.