Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Crews respond to fire in Naugatuck

A fire in Naugatuck required help from multiple fire departments on May 3.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Aid from other fire departments was called in to help fight a fire in Naugatuck on Tuesday morning.

The Naugatuck Fire Department said a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The Waterbury Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1339, said it responded to the fire on Andrew Avenue.

Two families were forced out by the flames.

There’s no word on a cause.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court Building.
CT reacts to Supreme Court Roe V. Wade leak
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
Planned Parenthood weighs in on leaked supreme court draft
Trooper Brian North was arraigned on a manslaughter charge the morning of May 3.
Trooper charged with killing teen in West Haven faces a judge
Steven Gilles
INTERVIEW: Quinnipiac law professor breaks down Roe v. Wade opinion leak implications