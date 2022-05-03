Crews respond to fire in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Aid from other fire departments was called in to help fight a fire in Naugatuck on Tuesday morning.

The Naugatuck Fire Department said a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The Waterbury Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1339, said it responded to the fire on Andrew Avenue.

Two families were forced out by the flames.

There’s no word on a cause.

