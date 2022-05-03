CT reacts to Supreme Court Roe V. Wade leak

(WFSB) - The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn a landmark case involving a women’s right to choose.

Politico released what it said was a draft opinion showing the conservative-leaning majority planned to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong planned a news conference for noon to address the opinion.

Roe V. Wade has caused plenty of division across the country.

It’s one of the most polarizing topics in politics, and the debate became even more heated after the journalism company leaked the majority opinion draft on Monday night

Roe V. Wade, the 1973 landmark case found the constitution provides a fundamental “right to privacy” that protects a woman’s right to choose whether to have an abortion.

According to Politico, the leaked draft was circulated in early February and the case in question was Dobbs v. Jackson. It regarded Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion.

In it, Justice Samuel Alito called the case “wrongly decided” and added the contentious issue should be decided by politicians, not the courts.

Just days ago, Connecticut state lawmakers passed an abortion rights bill that would protect a woman and doctors in Connecticut if they perform an abortion on someone who is from a state where it is banned.

“This draft Supreme Court ruling demolishes almost half a century of settled law, ensuring women’s reproductive freedom and marks a sad day in our nation’s history,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. “It is outrageous and it is wrong. Here in CT, ROE is enshrined in state law, and we are working to expand reproductive rights.”

The court said is not commenting on the report. Sources told CBS News that Chief Justice John Roberts is likely to order an investigation that includes the FBA to determine the source of the leak.

The final opinion on this case has not been released and is not expected until late June. Votes could change before then.

