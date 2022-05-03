Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Dropkick Murphys to headline Big E’s opening night

Ken Casey, of Dropkick Murphys, performs on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Shaky Knees in Atlanta....
Ken Casey, of Dropkick Murphys, performs on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Shaky Knees in Atlanta. Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Big E has announced that the Dropkick Murphys will be headline opening day of this year’s fiar.

Fair officials said the Celtic punk band will take the stage at The Big E Arena on Friday, September 16.

Tickets for the show, which include fair admission, will go on-sale on thebige.com on Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

The 2022 Big E fair is scheduled to run from September 16 through October 2.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The latest COVID-19 data for Connecticut.
COVID UPDATE: CT’s positivity rate is 9.99% over last 7 days
Amanda Mark.
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in North Branford, police say
FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court Building.
CT reacts to Supreme Court Roe V. Wade leak
Police search for person of interest in Chaplin homicide
Police: Chaplin homicide suspect arrested in NH
Attempted car theft on Jacobs Street in Bristol.
PD: Handgun displayed during attempted car theft in Bristol