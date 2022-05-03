Twenty Towns
I-95 north reopens in New Haven following closure for crash

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 95 northbound was closed in New Haven because of a crash.

It reopened later Tuesday morning.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the highway was closed between exits 44 and 46 because of the crash, which involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

The crash was first reported around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

