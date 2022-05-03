Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Norwich police arrest man following domestic shooting

A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.
A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested a man following a shooting early Tuesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the shooting at 7:30 a.m. on East Main Street. When patrol units arrived on scene a single female victim was identified.

The victim had a gunshot wound through and through her left leg and is being treated at Backus Hospital.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Larry Brown, had his juvenile child with him at the time of the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. With the help of the state police, Brown was located in Hartford and taken into custody. The child was also located safe and unharmed.

The investigation remains open and on-going.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stock image.
Crews respond to fire in Naugatuck
Wednesday rain
Technical Discussion: Cool & unsettled most of this week... conditions improve for Mother’s Day weekend!
Wednesday rain
FORECAST: Dreary start, but sunshine may peak through today
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: May 3rd