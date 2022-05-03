Norwich police arrest man following domestic shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested a man following a shooting early Tuesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the shooting at 7:30 a.m. on East Main Street. When patrol units arrived on scene a single female victim was identified.

The victim had a gunshot wound through and through her left leg and is being treated at Backus Hospital.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Larry Brown, had his juvenile child with him at the time of the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. With the help of the state police, Brown was located in Hartford and taken into custody. The child was also located safe and unharmed.

The investigation remains open and on-going.

