PD: Four arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Wallingford

From left to right: Maurice Allen Brown, Edysael Lopez, and Anthony Murphy.
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Four people are facing charges after a stolen vehicle was crashed in Wallingford, police say.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen out of East Windsor.

East Windsor police called Wallingford police around 1:45 a.m. Monday morning about the stolen 2021 Ford Explorer Sport.

Police said the vehicle was found on Durham Road in Wallingford.

“Wallingford Police officers converged on the neighborhood and the stolen car fled the scene,” said Wallingford police.

The vehicle then crashed on Route 68.

Authorities say four individuals fled the crash into the woods.

“After officers searched the area for some time, they found the 4 suspects hiding behind a nearby residence,” Wallingford police said.

Police say three 18-year-olds and one juvenile were arrested.

Maurice Allen Brown, 18, of Hartford, is charged with larceny first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny first degree, and interfering with an officer. He is held on a $25,000 bond.

Edysael Lopez, 18, is charged with larceny first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny first degree, and interfering with an officer. He is held on a $25,000 bond.

Anthony Murphy, 18, of Hartford, is charged with larceny first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny first degree, and interfering with an officer. He is also held on a $25,000 bond.

Police say information on the juvenile suspect is not releasable.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Wallingford police.

