PD: Handgun displayed during attempted car theft in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A handgun was displayed in an attempted car theft Tuesday morning in Bristol, police said.

The attempted theft happened at a home on Jacobs Street.

A male tried to steal a running car from a driveway.

Authorities say the individual then fled to two waiting SUVs.

The two SUVs were stolen out of New Britain, police said.

“As the SUVs drove away, one of the drivers displayed a handgun,” Bristol police said.

Police say they received reports of the vehicles driving recklessly in the area of Gridley Street and Woodbine Street.

The stolen vehicles have been identified as a silver Mazda CX-5 with CT license plate BC56785 and a blue Hyundai Tuscon with CT license plate BE14930.

Bristol police are reminding residents to never leave your car running.

