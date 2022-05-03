Planned Parenthood weighs in on leaked supreme court draft

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Less than 24 hours after Politico circulated a leaked majority opinion draft from the Supreme Court indicating their decision to overturn abortion rights, reaction has been pouring in from all over the country.

Today representative from Planned Parenthood here in Connecticut are speaking out about the historical significance and what this means for women in our state.

“As of today it remains a constitutional right and we want patients to know that,” Gretchen Raffa, Vice President of public policy, advocacy and organizing for PLaned Parenthood Southern New England said Tuesday.

That was the first reaction of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England representatives after hearing the supreme court will likely overturn the landmark roe v wade abortion case.

The leaked majority opinion draft from Politico comes just days after Connecticut state law makers passed an abortion rights bill that would protect patients and doctors in Connecticut if they preform an abortion on a woman who is from a state where it is banned.

“While other states are restricting or eliminating abortion access, Connecticut is acting swiftly to protect patients and providers and expand access to care,” Raffa said.

The bill known as “the reproductive freedom defense act” was just passed by the general assembly - but still has a final step to go.

“This bill is really critical; it comes at a crisis moment in our country and we are looking forward to Governor Lamont signing this bill into law which he is committed to doing.”

