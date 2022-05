SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash has closed part of Route 34 in Seymour Monday evening.

Great Hill Hose Co. says the road is closed between Buckingham Road and Squantuck Road.

Fire officials say the road will be closed for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

