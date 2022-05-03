Twenty Towns
Triple murder siblings set to be sentenced today

Sergio and Ruth Correa during previous court appearances.
Sergio and Ruth Correa during previous court appearances.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) - A brother and sister are set to be sentenced on Tuesday for a triple murder that happened in Griswold back in 2017.

Sergio and Ruth Correa were found guilty last year of killing the three members of the Lindquist family.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident began as an agreement between the Correas and Matthew Lindquist to exchange guns and a safe for drugs.

The plan, the documents said, was to tie up Matthew Lindquist’s parents, Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, and steal the guns and safe in a feigned robbery. The Correas would then give dugs to Mathew Lindquist.

Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.
Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.(Contributed)

However, when the siblings showed up to the Lindquist home, they were met by a panicked Matthew Lindquist, who fled.

The warrant said Sergio Correa pursued Matthew Lindquist into some woods where he hit and stabbed him.

The Correas then went into the Linquists’ home where they found Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.

Ruth Correa said, according to the documents, that Kenneth Lindquist had been beaten with a baseball bat and Janet Lindquist was choked with a rope. Both were also stabbed before the house was set on fire.

