Trooper charged with killing teen in West Haven set to face a judge

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper charged with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in West Haven is set to face a judge.

Trooper Brian North faces a manslaughter charge for the death of Mubark Soulemane.

Support is expected for both North and Soulemane during the proceedings.

The Soulemane family and North’s family have very different views about what happened. Both sides are expected to be heard from before court on Tuesday morning.

Soulemane was shot and killed by North following a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Body and dash cam video showed what happened that night back in 2020.

Police said it started as a reported carjacking in Norwalk that turned into a police pursuit onto Interstate 95, with Soulemane eventually getting off in West Haven. There, he hit a car and police boxed him in. According to the inspector general, Soulemane ignoring several commands to get out of the stolen car. North fired seven shots after he said the 19-year-old reached for a knife. He later told investigators that he thought other officers on scene were in danger.

However, the inspector general ruled that wasn’t the case and called the shooting unjustified. The inspector general said the car was boxed in, the door was locked, and officers weren’t trying to enter it.

North was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His arraignment will be in Milford Superior Court.

The State Police Union disagreed with the decision.

North’s supporters will meet Tuesday morning at the Milford Public Library and walk to court with him as a sign of support.

Meanwhile, Soulemane’s mother looks at the court appearance differently. She told Channel 3 that she hopes it’s a step towards justice.

Trooper Brian North faces a manslaughter charge for the death of Mubark Soulemane.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.