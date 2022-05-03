Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Vernon police arrest 2 in armed carjacking

Police arrested a 19-year-old Springfield, MA man as well as a juvenile in connection to a May...
Police arrested a 19-year-old Springfield, MA man as well as a juvenile in connection to a May 2 carjacking.(WFSB)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested a 19-year-old Springfield, MA man as well as a juvenile in connection to a May 2 carjacking.

According to police, Nathaniel Harrington, 19, of Springfield MA and a juvenile accomplice used a handgun to demand money, a cell phone and the victim’s vehicle in the incident on Dobson Road.

Harrington is charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, criminal use of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace and robbery by carjacking.

Harrington is being held in lieu of a $250,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court, GA 19 on May 3, 2022.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, robbery by carjacking and conspiracy to commit criminal use of a weapon. The juvenile will be presented in New Britain Juvenile Court.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

There were no reported injuries in this case.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court Building.
CT reacts to Supreme Court Roe V. Wade leak
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
Planned Parenthood weighs in on leaked supreme court draft
Trooper Brian North was arraigned on a manslaughter charge the morning of May 3.
Trooper charged with killing teen in West Haven faces a judge
Steven Gilles
INTERVIEW: Quinnipiac law professor breaks down Roe v. Wade opinion leak implications
Naugatuck fire chief
Crews respond to fire in Naugatuck