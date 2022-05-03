Vernon police arrest 2 in armed carjacking

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested a 19-year-old Springfield, MA man as well as a juvenile in connection to a May 2 carjacking.

According to police, Nathaniel Harrington, 19, of Springfield MA and a juvenile accomplice used a handgun to demand money, a cell phone and the victim’s vehicle in the incident on Dobson Road.

Harrington is charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, criminal use of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace and robbery by carjacking.

Harrington is being held in lieu of a $250,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court, GA 19 on May 3, 2022.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, robbery by carjacking and conspiracy to commit criminal use of a weapon. The juvenile will be presented in New Britain Juvenile Court.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

There were no reported injuries in this case.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.