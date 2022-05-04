1 dead in motorcycle crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is dead following a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Torrington

According to police, officers responded to a car vs motorcycle accident with injuries located on New Litchfield Street (route 202) just west of Hart Drive, Torrington, Connecticut.

Upon arrival, Officers found a 2019 Mazda SUV facing south on New Litchfield Street within the eastbound travel lane as if it were about to enter the Cumberland Farms parking lot located at 1439 New Litchfield Street.

The motorcycle, a 2009 Kawasaki was found lying on its side within the west-bound travel lane about twenty feet from the Mazda SUV. The operator of the motorcycle sustained life threatening injuries from the crash and was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the single occupant of the Mazda SUV was also transported to Charlotte Hungerford for precautionary measures due to the seriousness of the crash. Both the Mazda SUV and motorcycle sustained heavy damage.

Neither operator’s names are being released at this time.

Preliminary investigation shows that at the time of the crash, the motorcycle was traveling east on New Litchfield Street and the SUV was traveling west on New Litchfield Street and attempting to turn left into Cumberland Farms parking lot.

If any member of the public has information or video surveillance of South Main Street in the area of the crash, we ask that they contact Torrington Police at 860-489-2000.

