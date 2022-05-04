20 Towns in 20 Days heads to Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday, Channel 3 stopped by Madison as a part of our twenty towns in twenty days.

Matt Thomas, who grew up in the 90s, took us on a trip down memory lane.

Thomas has been skipping rocks here in Madison for years and is a proud graduate of Daniel Hand High School.

It’s not so hard so spot this shoreline teacher and coach around town.

Thomas is raising two daughters here, one is named Madison, after this town he loves so much.

“This is just a special place to be and grow up, and having that with my daughters, that same thing in common it’s amazing, I love it,” said Thomas.

There are some differences between now and then.

“We used to ride our bikes without a care in the world down to the surf club, and now I’m afraid to drop my kid off to let them drive to the surf club because of traffic and cell phones and everything else. oh, much quieter. I was born and raised in town since ‘73, I got to see a lot of different - it’s definitely changed since then. it was a much simpler time. To me, a better time,” said Thomas.

The Crow’s Nest was another hang out. It was a bar inside the Madison Beach Hotel with live music.

“You could have people with sandy feet walking in off the beach to come see these musical performers, and it was just a great mix of people so in the 90s this was a happening spot. I would say one of the most happening places on the shoreline,” said Thomas.

