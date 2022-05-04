Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Body of missing Yale employee found in NY

(WVLT)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The body of a missing Yale employee has been found in Suffolk County New York, the university said Wednesday.

School officials say Anton Sovetov, 44, has been reported missing since February.

He was found on the shoreline in Long Island on April 30, the school said.

“The cause of death is under investigation by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office on Long Island,” said Yale.

Sovetov was a graphic designer in the school’s Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yale, Suffolk County, or New Haven police.

You can find Sovetov’s obituary here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
One dies following two-car crash in Colchester
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
Several bills pass ahead of legislative session ending
From left to right: Jamie Dodd, Seth Donahue, John Sanipas
Police: Motor vehicle stop in Griswold leads to 4 arrests, fentanyl seizure