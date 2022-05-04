Body of missing Yale employee found in NY

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The body of a missing Yale employee has been found in Suffolk County New York, the university said Wednesday.

School officials say Anton Sovetov, 44, has been reported missing since February.

He was found on the shoreline in Long Island on April 30, the school said.

“The cause of death is under investigation by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office on Long Island,” said Yale.

Sovetov was a graphic designer in the school’s Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yale, Suffolk County, or New Haven police.

You can find Sovetov’s obituary here.

