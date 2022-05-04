College students weigh in on Roe V. Wade

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - College students across Connecticut are making their voices heard over the leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe V. Wade.

Research shows that 57 percent of women in their 20s are getting abortions.

A student at the University of New Haven was shocked that Roe V. Wade could be reversed, hindering a woman’s ability to get an abortion.

“I feel like it wasn’t in a lot of people’s minds, and like a thought that it could be happening. So, I feel like it has come as a surprise to people,” says Paige McCaffery.

Research shows college students would be the demographic most impacted by abortion rights going away.

“We see in the polls most young Americans do support access to abortion and access to reproductive health, so this kind of decision is not something that has been galvanized or driven by them,” says Dr. Melissa Whitson a psychology professor at the University of New Haven.

Studies show 60 percent of women who get abortions have already had at least one child. Statistics show most women getting abortions are in their twenties, and mid to later 20s.

“I’m sorry, but in my case, I’ve never actually met a fifteen-year-old who has had an abortion. I’ve always met twenty-two-year-olds, twenty-three-year-olds, or higher than that. Just a few years ago, I was contemplating the option of having an abortion, I’m glad that I didn’t’ because I have a beautiful child, but its safe to say that option is bet to be given to the person, not someone else,” Ashly Santan of New Haven says.

Studies show 79 percent of women getting abortions are less than 9 weeks pregnant and 58 percent have never had an abortion previously.

