Conn. Senate passes state budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Major tax cuts are coming to Connecticut.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted to pass the proposed state budget.

The budget passed with a vote of 24-12.

“This represents nearly ten years of hard work,” says Senate Majority Leader Bob Duffy.

Democrats have been calling this a historic budget with major tax breaks, but Republicans weren’t impressed, saying it falls short.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans submitted changes to the budget, but that amendment did not pass.

“It’s $600 million which pales in comparison to what we are. Less than half. It’s not all now. Most of it is next year. So, when you average that out to most people across Connecticut, it’s less than $100,” says Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly.

The budget includes short-term cuts, like extending the $.25 gas tax suspension until December 1st, plus a new one-year $250 childcare tax credit.

Some are long-term cuts, including cuts to car and property taxes.

“It really shows the work we’ve done and the critical investments we’re making,” says Senator Duff.

The budget now heads to the governor’s desk for approval.

On Wednesday, the Senate plans to vote on the juvenile crime bill.

The session ends tomorrow at midnight.

