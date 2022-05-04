Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen with baby inside

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle with a baby inside was stolen from the parking lot of a bank in Meriden over the weekend.

Both the infant and the vehicle were eventually recovered.

According to police, they were sent to the Liberty Bank on East Main Street around 10:45 p.m. on April 30.

It was reported that a silver 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken and an 8-month-old child was inside. The direction of travel for the stolen vehicle was unknown.

While traveling on East Main Street in the area of Interstate 91, a Meriden officer noticed a silver SUV on the northbound side of the highway with its hazard lights on in the breakdown lane. After getting on the highway, the officer said he was able to identify the SUV as the stolen Jeep.

Officers found the child in the Jeep sleeping in her car seat. A welfare check was conducted on the child, who remained asleep during the entire incident. The child was uninjured and reunited with the family.

“Due to the unknown location of suspects, an area perimeter was established and the Middletown Police Department responded with a K9 and drone unit,” police said in a news release. “A track yielded negative results for any suspects.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist the Meriden police with their investigation is asked to call them at 203-630-6201.

