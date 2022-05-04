Killingly Board of Education fires back at critics of its mental health facility decision

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - The Killingly Board of Education fired back at a group of parents that accused it of failing to create a safe environment for mental health in district schools.

The state is investigating the parents’ complaint.

However, Tuesday night Killingly board members issued a 26-page rebuttal.

The conflict continues to be heated.

It started with a group of parents and students that pushed to create mental health clinic within Killingly High School. The board rejected that proposal, but that was just the beginning of the fight.

Concerned Killingly community members argued Tuesday night that their local schools have been unsafe for months. In a survey last November, 15 percent of 7th to 12th graders who responded said they had a suicide plan.

“My daughter has struggled with mental health and has spoken out at a lot of these meetings,” said Margaret Morrissett, a Killingly parent.

When the Killingly board rejected the clinic plan, critics lodged a formal complaint with the state.

State investigators said they are looking into whether the district is providing safe schools.

Tuesday night, Killingly’s board shot back with its 26-page response. It argued that local issues cannot all be tied to schools.

“The greater community question about whether the Killingly community may be underserved by private mental health facilities, alone, does not make Killingly High School ‘unsafe,’” it said.

Board members also argued that letting an independent mental health clinic set up shop inside a high school would create a major liability issue.

“The Board would have responsibility for providing services when the Board had no control over the scope of quality of the services being provided,” it continued.

Channel 3 is expecting to learn if the state has any questions about this complaint later Wednesday.

The Killingly board’s complete rebuttal can be read below:

