Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Lawmakers have until midnight to decide on juvenile crime bill

A big focus Wednesday will be on a juvenile crime bill. Senate lawmakers have until midnight to decide.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A busy day ahead at the capitol as legislators try and fit in as much as they can during their last day in session.

A big focus Wednesday will be on a juvenile crime bill. Senate lawmakers have until midnight to decide.

The specific bill passed by a landslide in the state House of Representatives late last week. However, some still argue it doesn’t go far enough to prevent juvenile crime.

Highlights of the bill include requiring an arraignment within 5 days after an arrest.

A judge can order a child to be released with a GPS monitoring system until the case is disposed.

Also, juveniles could be held up to 8 hours. That would be an extension from a 6-hour limit currently in place.

While some are hopeful the measures could have a positive impact, others believe more can be done to prevent minors from entering a life of crime.

“We are all for second chances. It’s important. We have all done things in our lives that we have been given second chances. But what happens when it goes to third, fourth, fifth, seventh chances. At some point we say enough,” said Nicole Klarides-Ditria, Republican.

“I am disappointed in the bill,” said Rep. Michael Winkler, Democrat. “I believe there should be immediate extensive wrap-around services the first time anyone steals a car. And that’s the way to deal with the issue. Instead, what we are going do to is put ankle braces on adolescents. Why only adolescents? Up to 6 months and after that they could be found innocent.”

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

State budget debate
Lawmakers race to pass bills on budget, crime, and environment before session ends this week
Juvenile crime bill
Juvenile crime bill now in the hands of the Senate

Latest News

Lawmakers pass state budget
State budget heads to the governor’s desk for signature
Lawmakers pass state budget
VIDEO: State budget heads to governor's desk next
Roe v. Wade could be overturned
VIDEO: Roe v. Wade could be overturned
CT lawmakers vow to protect abortion rights
VIDEO: CT lawmakers vow to protect abortion rights