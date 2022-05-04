Lawmakers have until midnight to decide on juvenile crime bill

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A busy day ahead at the capitol as legislators try and fit in as much as they can during their last day in session.

A big focus Wednesday will be on a juvenile crime bill. Senate lawmakers have until midnight to decide.

The specific bill passed by a landslide in the state House of Representatives late last week. However, some still argue it doesn’t go far enough to prevent juvenile crime.

Highlights of the bill include requiring an arraignment within 5 days after an arrest.

A judge can order a child to be released with a GPS monitoring system until the case is disposed.

Also, juveniles could be held up to 8 hours. That would be an extension from a 6-hour limit currently in place.

While some are hopeful the measures could have a positive impact, others believe more can be done to prevent minors from entering a life of crime.

“We are all for second chances. It’s important. We have all done things in our lives that we have been given second chances. But what happens when it goes to third, fourth, fifth, seventh chances. At some point we say enough,” said Nicole Klarides-Ditria, Republican.

“I am disappointed in the bill,” said Rep. Michael Winkler, Democrat. “I believe there should be immediate extensive wrap-around services the first time anyone steals a car. And that’s the way to deal with the issue. Instead, what we are going do to is put ankle braces on adolescents. Why only adolescents? Up to 6 months and after that they could be found innocent.”

