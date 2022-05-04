Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend’s dog that jumped at him

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an animal cruelty charge for stabbing his girlfriend’s dog.

David Cooper, 51, of Ledyard, was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said they were called around 5:50 p.m. to the Groton/Ledyard Veterinary Hospital for a report that a woman had come in with a dog that had been stabbed.

Their investigation revealed that Cooper was at his home with his girlfriend and her dog.

Police said that Cooper supposedly became annoyed by the dog jumping up on him and stabbed the dog in the neck area with a small knife.

Cooper’s girlfriend took the dog to the vet where the animal was treated and released.

The dog was described as a medium-sized and unknown breed.

Cooper is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on May 20.

