Man caught on camera stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cable from Waterford Home Depot

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man took off without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of cable from a Home Depot in Waterford on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said loss prevention confronted the man just before 4 p.m., but he took off running.

Before then, they said he had gotten out of the passenger side of a Honda Accord.

They said he went into the store and selected $642 worth of cable, then left without trying to pay.

“When approached by loss prevention, he took off running,” Waterford police said in a news release. “The same Honda Accord picked him up further down the road.”

Police did not say if he had the cable with him when he got into the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford police at 860-442-9451.

