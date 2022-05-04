New apartments open in historic New Haven neighborhood

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic New Haven neighborhood is getting set to welcome hundreds to the Elm City.

It’s part of a plan to revitalize the stretch of the Wooster Square neighborhood while connecting it to the Hill and downtown.

They are some of the newest homes in one of New Haven’s oldest neighborhoods.

Right across the street from the Olive and Wooster apartments, the construction doesn’t stop as even more are going up.

“What went down was an eyesore, so this is really delightful, they’ve been wonderful to work with, very positive and I think it reinforces what a great neighborhood this is,” said Charlotte Murphy of New Haven.

Murphy, who has lived across from Wooster Square for the past 15 years, stopped by for the ribbon cutting Wednesday, as the city and the developer showed off the new complex with townhomes and apartments from studios to 4 bedrooms, starting at $1200 a month.

On the ground floor there is also 8000 square feet of potential retail space.

“I think it speaks to a larger reconnection of the downtown to Wooster Square. We’re reconnecting our downtown to the Hill neighborhood with some of the other projects, downtown crossing, and the Hill to downtown project that’s almost completed, so this is larger than just 300 units in the neighborhood,” said Carlos Eyzaguirre, Deputy Economic Development Administrator.

More units are on the way in the neighborhood with the goal of transforming and revitalizing this city block into a place where folks can live, work, play and walk, connecting Wooster Square and the Hill neighborhoods to downtown.

The developer says there is plenty of demand.

“A lot of smart investment dollars are chasing this around, capitalizing the one across the street, is a tone of demand. A lot of smart people with access to a ton of data are very excited about this whole area,” said Darren Seid, Developer.

“New people, people coming back too because they can and it’s really, really great,” said Murphy.

The developer says 30-percent of the units have already been leased out.

