New Haven City Hall evacuated after bomb threat called into mayor’s office

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven City Hall evacuated Wednesday evening for a reported bomb threat into Mayor Justin Elicker’s office, city officials say.

Everyone has been evacuated from the building.

City officials say the fire department and police are on scene sweeping the building.

Elicker tells Channel 3 the call came in to his office around 4:15 p.m.

K9s are on the way to the scene.

