One dies following two-car crash in Colchester

US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice(WCAX)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say one person died, and another sustained minor injuries following a car crash on Route 16 in Colchester.

Two cars crashed on Middletown Road in Colchester, official reports say.

According to the Department of Transportation, the roadway is shut down while officials are investigating the accident.

Lifestar was called to the scene but was later cancelled, officials say.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

