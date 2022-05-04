One dies following two-car crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say one person died, and another sustained minor injuries following a car crash on Route 16 in Colchester.

Two cars crashed on Middletown Road in Colchester, official reports say.

According to the Department of Transportation, the roadway is shut down while officials are investigating the accident.

Lifestar was called to the scene but was later cancelled, officials say.

