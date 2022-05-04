Police: Motor vehicle stop in Griswold leads to 4 arrests, fentanyl seizure

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – A motor vehicle stop by state police in Griswold led to four arrests and a fentanyl seizure.

State police say a vehicle was pulled over around 10:14 a.m. on Route 164 for a misused registration.

The operator of the vehicle, a 50-year-old man from Killingly, was taken into custody by police after having to active arrest warrants, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, is charged with violation of probation and failure to appear first degree.

His bail is set at $95,000.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle allowed troopers to enter his hotel room in the area.

“At the hotel room, 115 bags of fentanyl, cutting agents, scales and packaging were located,” state police said.

Fentanyl arrests made in Griswold (Connecticut State Police)

Police say three individuals were found inside the hotel room and charged.

John Sanipas, 24, of Norwich, who had four failure to appear/ violation of probation warrants, was one of the individuals found by police.

Sanipas is charged with three counts of failure to appear second degree, violation of probation, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance.

Sanipas has a $91,000 set bail.

Jamie Dodd, 31, of Danielson, was found by police and had five failure to appear warrants.

She is charged with four counts of failure to appear second degree, failure to appear first degree, use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Dodd has a $500,000 set bond.

Seth Donahue, 25, of Jewett City, was also arrested.

He is charged with use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

