Rally for reproductive rights held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Dozens covered the outside section of the courthouse in New Haven to protest Tuesday night.

They later took to the streets and decided to march across the downtown area.

Some of the signs people were holding read “my body my choice,” “keep abortion legal,” and “aborto seguro y accessible,” which translates to “the need for safe and accessible abortions.”

A lot of people are angry about the draft opinion released last night.

The court released a statement and they say this document is authentic but, “it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

People are grateful Connecticut has already passed laws supporting abortion and reproductive rights but they say it shouldn’t be a state by state decision.

Protestors are also afraid it started with abortion, but they think rights like same sex marriage could be next.

