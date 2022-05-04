Reaction to Roe v. Wade leak

(WFSB) - Reaction to the leak of the draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court has re-ignited the controversial debate of Roe v. Wade.

Eyewitness News got a lot of “no comments,” as well as those who are very passionate about their position for and against abortion.

“It’s a woman’s decision if she’s raped or something like that why should she bring that child into the world,” said Mark Slonin.

“I think it will be overturned my concern for that living in Connecticut is what can I do here? Clearly in Connecticut abortion is legal probably continue to stay that way,” said Kara Gabordi.

Others believe it will be overturned.

“I do think that’s possible. I think that with the way that country’s going right now, and I think gay marriages are next,” said Sheila Hourigan.

Retired Roman Catholic Priest Fr. Edmund Nadolny has been fighting abortion for 63 years, using billboards and teaching his flock of 2 million followers on social media.

“I got Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter,” he said.

“I look at it in a scientific way I look at it in a legal way and I look at it in a spiritual way,” said Fr. Ed.

The Archdiocese of Hartford released a statement saying:

“Although the framework for the opinion is strictly legal, it is no less a moral victory for all who believe the truth that life begins at conception and is to be protected by law. The Catholic people of the Archdiocese of Hartford are committed to helping pregnant and parenting mothers.”

The CT Right to Life also released a statement:

According to a report from Politico, a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court seems poised to take a state’s rights approach to overturning Roe v. Wade, rather than issuing a more principled “unborn personhood” determination. If the Court maintains this approach when it issues a final decision, it will not ban abortion at all, though it will allow the states to do so. Bill O’Brien, Vice President of the Connecticut Right to Life Corporation, said in a statement issued today that, “Though the draft decision leaked to the public indicates a majority of the Court is ready to overturn major parts of the Roe and Casey decisions, the draft does not go far enough in that it mostly ignores the holding in Roe that unborn children are not Constitutional “persons” entitled to the right to life. Thus, an unborn child could soon be regarded as a “person” in one state, but a piece of property in a neighboring state. This would be akin to the status of pre-Civil War slavery, where Blacks were free in the Northern states, but slaves in the South.” O’Brien continued, “Though the leaked draft, if enacted, will be a victory for those who value life from conception, for it will allow the protection of the right to life of unborn children in some states, it will also mean that those of us in the right to life movement will have to redouble our efforts, especially here in Connecticut, to establish “unborn personhood” statewide and nationally for the protection of all unborn children.”

