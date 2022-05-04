School forced to close in Enfield due to COVID issues

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A school in Enfield will be closed on Thursday and Friday because of a COVID outbreak.

Superintendent Chris Drezek said 40 of 75 staff members at the Henry Barnard School tested positive for the virus.

The school will not do any remote sessions.

Drezek told Channel 3 earlier in the week that all of the schools in the district had staff out due to COVID, but that the Henry Barnard School had the most.

School officials say they are working closely with the North Central District Health Department. Officials say they are working to reopen on Monday, but will need to assess after this weekend.

Drezek released a statement to parents and staff on Wednesday. The full statement:

Dear Parents, Staff, and Students of Henry Barnard School, As I informed you on Monday, Henry Barnard has experienced a rapid increase of COVID cases with staff members this week. At the present time, we currently have 40 of our 75 staff members out with COVID. Although we have tried to cover the building with staff members from other schools, we have reached a point where we simply cannot provide adequate adult supervision to safely open for in-person learning. After consultation with the North Central District Health Department, we have decided to cancel in-person classes at Henry Barnard School for Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6. These two school days will be treated like a traditional snow day. To be completely honest, I’m hopeful that Henry Barnard can re-open for in-person learning on Monday, May 9, but unfortunately, we won’t know that until this weekend when we have a better idea of which staff members are cleared to return. Because of that, I don’t want to lock in a last day of school for Henry Barnard in case we have an additional closure. The closure affects all school programming, including before and after-school activities, all athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, and all weekend events. Please understand this is the last message I wanted to send to you because I realize the impact this has on families, as well as students. I want to again commend the Henry Barnard staff, as well as the dozens of district staff members who came together to keep Henry Barnard open the past three days. It was a Herculean effort to make it as far as we did, but the lack of available staff has left me with no other option but to close. We are closely monitoring this situation and working with the North Central District Health Department. We will provide you with updates as we know more. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact me. Please Note: Meals for students will continue to be available for pickup at Enfield High School from 8:30 to 9:30 am. To order a meal for pickup, please call 860-253-6511. Thank you - and stay well,

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.