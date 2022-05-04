Several bills pass ahead of legislative session ending

Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut legislative session is ending on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, state lawmakers passed a budget with $600 million in tax cuts.

Republicans and Democrats also voted to improve mental health services for children, and give tax credits to Sikorsky.

In these final hours, there is still no agreement on the juvenile justice bill.

Juvenile justice already passed in the House. It is now being debated in the Senate.

Republicans say they are planning to propose a few amendments to the bill. They say the current bill does not go far enough.

“The juvenile justice does bring some needed reforms to the table and moves the needle in the right direction. So there will be some support but I don’t think this fixes the issue of crime in the state of Connecticut,” says Republican Minority Leader Kevin Kelly.

While the budget has passed, there are some changes being made on the car tax. The car tax is being cut for 75 cities and towns. Lawmakers say there isn’t enough in the budget to reimburse those cities and towns for the difference, and say they are working to fix that.

