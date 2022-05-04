Small Business Spotlight: Popcentric

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News Heads to North Haven to check out Popcentric.

What’s better than a popsicle on a hot summer day?

How about a pop any day of the year?

Victoria Decristofaro owns Popcentric in North Haven, where you can get gourmet pops basically anytime.

“It’s been great. It’s really fun and we’re busy all summer and slow in the winter, but it’s nice, it’s really nice because I have a school job so it’s a nice break,” said Victoria.

She came up with the idea back in 2015 while working at a restaurant, and then tried it out at home on her friends and family.

“I had picky kids that wouldn’t eat anything. I’m not a vegetarian but I’m big on vegetables and fruits and I think I eat very healthy for the most part and I really thought my kids would just follow suit and they did not, and they were very resistant and so I would try to make it at home and try to sneak stuff into things, and that was kind of the idea at the beginning,” Victoria said.

Now she has dozens of flavors, and a lot of them are like dessert.

Her favorite, pineapple ginger, is usually in stock.

Other favorites include coconut avocado, cookies n’ cream, and her kids’ favorite: root beer float.

They have a freezer full of 20 different types of pops.

“There’s creamy and fruity, so it depends on what you’re in the mood for. Right now my season is not in full swing, it will be in less than two weeks, so I’ll have triple of what you see here now,” said Victoria.

She loads up the Jeep to take to parties, things like school events, birthdays, and even weddings where she makes adult pops.

“We do a lot of parties, mostly parties, we used to do a lot of farmers markets but now we’re kind of full with parties so we don’t do too many markets, and we’re in store,” Victoria said.

Even though she says she never saw herself owning a popsicle shop, now, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“On hot days, there’s a line out the door and I love it,” said Victoria.

